Greenspoon Marder Guides First State Timeshare Exit Co. Law

By Andrew McIntyre (October 22, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- North Carolina recently became the first state to regulate timeshare exit companies following a yearslong process, and Greenspoon Marder LLP helped various parties sort through the complexity of just how to regulate such entities — and also helped draft the law. Timeshare exit companies have gained popularity over the past decade as owners of interests in such properties have sought to get out of their contracts, which is the main service such companies provide. Lawyers at Greenspoon Marder told Law360 they helped lawmakers and other parties in North Carolina realize that consumers needed protection from such companies, which by and large...

