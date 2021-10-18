Hungary Immune From Nazi-Stolen Art Suit, DC Circ. Told

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 18, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Budapest University of Technology and Economics and other Hungarian cultural institutions told the D.C. Circuit on Monday the country is immune from a Nazi-stolen art collection suit, arguing the case should be dismissed due to its possibility of harming the country. Lead plaintiff David de Csepel, the great-grandson of Jewish-Hungarian art collector Baron Mór Lipót Herzog, sued Hungary and related cultural institutions more than a decade ago for their involvement in stealing and using their relative's hidden art collection. But Hungary and the suit's named institutions in their supplemental brief urged the appellate panel against letting the suit continue, while repeatedly...

