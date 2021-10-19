Haitian Advocates Assail 'Racialized Abuse' From DHS

By Jennifer Doherty (October 19, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been hit with another civil rights complaint letter over agents' treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border, with a Boston-based advocacy group calling for a systemic investigation into alleged racial animus in the department. In a 14-page letter to Katherine Culliton-González, the head of the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, Haitian-Americans United Inc. alleged inhumane conditions and treatment amounting to cruel and unusual punishment of 48 Haitian adults and children who were detained at the border last month. "In light of DHS's racialized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS