Ga. Judges Find Daughter Can't Sue Over Father's Death

By Mike Curley (October 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court ruled on Monday that the daughter of a man who died after experiencing a stroke can't file a wrongful death lawsuit against a doctor and medical group, because only the surviving spouse has the exclusive right to bring such a claim under state law. The three-judge panel reversed the denial of a motion to dismiss filed by Dr. Winston Clark Connell and South Georgia Emergency Medicine Associates PC, which had sought to escape a suit filed by Diane Dickens Hamon on behalf of her father, James Isaac Dickens Jr. According to the suit, Dickens went to South...

