11th Circ. Rejects Gender Bias Suit Over Fla. Felon Voting Law

By Carolina Bolado (October 18, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday refused to revive a gender and race discrimination challenge to a Florida law that requires former felons to pay all fines and fees before allowing them to vote, after finding that the two women who filed the suit failed to show that gender was a motivating factor in the passage of the law. A three-judge panel affirmed the trial court's rejection of gender discrimination claims brought by Rosemary McCoy and Sheila Singleton, who argued that the state law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and the 19th Amendment because it disproportionately affects low-income...

