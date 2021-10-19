US Rep. Doyle, Key Telecom Advocate, Not Seeking Reelection

By Nadia Dreid (October 19, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- After more than a quarter-century in Congress, U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania, a key advocate of the telecom industry, has revealed that he will be closing that chapter in his life by not seeking reelection next year. The Democratic lawmaker first came to Congress in 1995, establishing a reputation among those in the telecom industry as a supporter of the proliferation of broadband. In the words of trade group Incompas CEO Chip Pickering Monday, Doyle is a "champion for competition, consumers and a better Congress that works together to help improve the lives of working families." The congressman told reporters...

