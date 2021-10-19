DOL's Proposed Rule Doesn't Make ESG Investment Risk-Free

By J.B. Heaton (October 19, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule aimed at giving comfort to Employee Retirement Income Security Act fiduciaries who take climate change into account should not be viewed as a free pass to make green investments. Like other investments, green investments are risky and may suffer bad returns if climate mitigation efforts fail. Given uncertainties over efforts to mitigate climate change, brown assets — including fossil fuel companies — must get due consideration by fiduciaries. Brown assets might do better than green assets under many plausible future scenarios. The Proposed Rule On Oct. 13, the DOL proposed a new rule allowing...

