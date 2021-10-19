6th Circ. Backs Trailer Co. In Welding Defect Suit

By Mike Curley (October 19, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has sided with R&R Trailers Inc. in a suit alleging one of its trailers had a defective weld that led to an owner being injured, saying the owner can't rely on arguments he failed to bring up at the trial court. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel affirmed summary judgment against trailer owner Arthur W. Rutland, saying he never addressed in front of the Michigan federal court R&R's argument that he unforeseeably misused the trailer, so he has forfeited any challenges to the court's conclusion on that matter. Furthermore, the panel added, evidence and expert testimony...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS