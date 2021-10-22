Phillips Nizer Pulls TTAB Vet From Amster Rothstein

By Andrew Karpan (October 22, 2021, 9:21 AM EDT) -- Phillips Nizer has picked up a trademark partner from Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP with over 30 years of experience representing everyone from fashion wholesalers to brand names like Six Flags at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Charles LaPolla made the move from the intellectual property boutique on Monday, according to a press release. "His deep experience in entertainment and fashion law will fit in well with our strong practice groups," said Phillips Nizer LLP managing partner Marc Landis. "We are glad to welcome him to Phillips Nizer." LaPolla says he was attracted to Phillips Nizer based on its practice representing...

