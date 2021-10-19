5th Circ. Won't Revisit Oil & Gas Firm Arbitration Ruling

By Clark Mindock (October 19, 2021, 12:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reconsider a ruling that an energy consulting deal dispute doesn't belong in arbitration, despite concerns raised by a Houston firm that the decision would force it to litigate in Hong Kong. A three-judge panel on Monday denied the request from Houston-based International Energy Ventures Management LLC in a single-page order, backing up its May decision that the company had clearly chosen a path of litigation when it sued Hong Kong-based oil and gas exploration company United Energy Group Ltd. in Texas court without any mention of arbitration. That decision overturned a lower court's order finding that the dispute...

