Senate Panel Proposes $726B Defense Funding Bill For 2022

By Daniel Wilson (October 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday released a draft $725.8 billion bill to fund defense operations for fiscal year 2022, a nearly $30 billion increase on 2021 defense funding. The bill would provide a 5% boost for the U.S. Department of Defense and related programs over the $696.5 billion fiscal year 2021 defense bill, the committee said. The legislation was released alongside several other appropriations bills, joining four other 2022 funding bills previously released by the committee. "These bills are largely a product of bipartisan work to address both Democratic and Republican funding priorities," committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said in a...

