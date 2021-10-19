Tootsie Roll Beats Suit Over Empty Package Space, For Now

By Melissa Angell (October 19, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday threw out a proposed class action accusing Tootsie Roll Industries of dramatically underfilling boxes of Junior Mints and Sugar Babies despite portraying the boxes as adequately filled, finding that the consumer behind the lawsuit lacks standing to sue the confection manufacturer. In an 18-page unpublished opinion dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson ruled that since named plaintiff Regan Iglesia only alleged that he purchased Junior Mints, he cannot demonstrate that he was harmed by the boxes of Sugar Babies since he never bought them to begin with. "It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS