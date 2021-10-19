1st Circ. Affirms Boston Housing Court's Firing Of Officer

By Chris Villani (October 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has upheld a win for the Massachusetts Housing Court, finding that it fired an officer because he repeatedly failed to file complaints through the proper channels, rejecting his claims that he had been the target of race-based discrimination. The Housing Court, a division of the state's Trial Court, fired Hector Jenkins in July 2016, after he refused to stop sending lengthy emails complaining about a supervisor of his that had been hired more than a decade earlier, according to Monday's opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron. The emails copied numerous people, the opinion noted, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS