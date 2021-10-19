1st Circ. Orders BIA To Weigh Honduran Man's Testimony

By Grace Dixon (October 19, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit revived a Honduran man's bid for protection from a deportation order, ruling that immigration authorities saw discrepancies in his testimony that he faced persecution as an HIV-positive gay man where there were none. A three-judge panel breathed life into Mario Rene Lopez Troche's petition for withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture on Monday. The Board of Immigration Appeals mistakenly found that Lopez Troche's testimony that he didn't report specific instances of rape and threats of violence conflicted with earlier testimony that he went to the police "a few times," the panel ruled, vacating the...

