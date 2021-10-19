Fla. Firm Won't Settle For Its Slogan On Rival's Billboards

By Jack Rodgers (October 19, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida personal injury firm is using a competing law office's slogan as its own on billboards in high-traffic areas of the state, according to a recently filed lawsuit in Florida federal court. Frankl & Kominsky PA contend in the complaint filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida that it has used the phrase "Never settle for less" since it was founded in 2009, but just this year it saw a billboard in Broward County from Theodore H. Enfield PA displaying a similar phrase. That billboard features an Enfield PA attorney with his arms crossed and the phrase, "Injured? Never...

