Delivery Co. Loses Appeal Over Moped Courier Worker Rights

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 19, 2021, 4:29 PM BST) -- A moped courier hired by a delivery company in England is not an independent contractor, an appeals court said on Tuesday, in a decision heralded by workers' rights advocates as another blow to the gig-economy employment model. The Court of Appeal judgment against Stuart Delivery Ltd. hinged on whether the former moped courier was obligated to provide services personally to the company if he signed up for a time slot, or if he had a right to substitute in a replacement to do the deliveries. An employment judge held in 2018 that the driver, Warren Augustine, was not an independent contractor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS