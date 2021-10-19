Finance Employee Says Paranoid Delusions Are A Disability

By Joanne Faulkner (October 19, 2021, 5:22 PM BST) -- A former sales executive at a finance company has urged a London appeals court not to set too high a bar for what counts as a mental impairment under English disability law, arguing that his paranoid delusions should count. Christopher Milsom, counsel for the former Bury Street Capital Ltd. employee, said on Monday that the Court of Appeal would be dealing with important issues on the correct assessment of whether someone is a disabled person under The Equality Act 2010. If the bar is set too high for what is considered a disability, and what an employee might be taken to know...

