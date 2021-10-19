Tribunal Says BT Can't Appeal £590M Class Action Over Fees

By Richard Crump (October 19, 2021, 4:44 PM BST) -- A London tribunal refused BT permission on Tuesday to challenge a decision that allowed a claim accusing the telecommunications company of charging unfair landline rates to go forward as a £589 million ($813 million) class action. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said BT has "no real prospect" of success and that it did not see why an appeal was necessary over its ruling that the claim should proceed as an opt-out collective action. Sarah Ford QC, representing BT, argued that guidance over whether claims should be allowed to proceed on an opt-out rather than an opt-in basis had not been properly considered...

