UnitedHealth Unit Wants Out Of Surgical No-Poach Suits

By Celeste Bott (October 19, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- In a case alleging surgery centers conspired not to hire each other's senior employees, a UnitedHealth Group unit told an Illinois federal judge she shouldn't be the first to hold that a stand-alone nonsolicitation agreement is inherently anti-competitive under federal antitrust law. Employee nonsolicitation agreements aren't novel or uncommon, and no court has ever accepted that they are "per se" illegal under the Sherman Act, Surgical Care Affiliates LLC said in a motion to dismiss filed Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court has held only three types of agreements fall into that category, it said: price-fixing, bid-rigging and market allocation. "Plaintiffs are thus...

