KKR Inks $1.1B Deal For Kobalt Capital Music Portfolio

By Benjamin Horney (October 19, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- KKR will pay roughly $1.1 billion to buy a music portfolio from Kobalt Capital featuring the rights to more than 62,000 songs in pop, rock and other genres, in a transaction written by Latham, DLA Piper and Manatt Phelps, the companies said Tuesday. The agreement sees Chord Music Partners — an entity established by KKR & Co. and co-investment partner Dundee Partners — picking up the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio from Kobalt Capital Ltd., according to a statement. The portfolio features music in a range of genres, including pop, rock, dance, hip hop and country. Under the terms of the transaction,...

