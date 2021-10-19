Taiwanese Pharma Co. Fights AOP Orphan's Sanctions Bid

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia has told a Massachusetts federal judge that despite its immense cooperation with discovery requests, Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan has "aggressively" sought sanctions for a single document request in litigation over an arbitral award exceeding €142 million. In a response filed Monday, PharmaEssentia Corp. urged Judge Mark L. Wolf of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to deny AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG's motion seeking sanctions amid the companies' arbitral award dispute, which arose from a soured licensing deal, asserting that it had not used "improper tactics" in the discovery process and had complied with...

