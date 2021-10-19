Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Rejoins Cooley To Lead Gov't Contracts

By Justin Wise (October 19, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A former Perkins Coie LLP partner is returning to Cooley LLP as the leader of its government contracts practice, the firm said Tuesday, as it looks to build on its capabilities in areas including export control and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. David Fletcher joins the BigLaw firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, following three years at Perkins Coie. The move marks a homecoming of sorts, as Fletcher previously served stints as a government contracts attorney at Cooley from 2007 to 2011 and 2013 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. Fletcher told Law360...

