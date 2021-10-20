Ga. High Court Denies Cert. In Abortion Clinic Nuisance Case

By Brett Barrouquere (October 20, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has turned away an effort by business owners near an abortion clinic to reinstate a $1.1 million verdict in their favor stemming from alleged disruptions caused by protestors. The high court didn't give a reason on Tuesday when it denied certiorari to Governors Ridge Office Park Association Inc. and other businesses in the office park, letting stand a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling in June that wiped out the verdict in favor of the business owners. Michael Eber of Rogers & Hardin LLP told Law360 he's "gratified" the court turned down the case and that the...

