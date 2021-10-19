Lorna Doone Maker Sued Over Cookies' Lack Of Butter

By Lauraann Wood (October 19, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The maker of Lorna Doone cookies got slapped with consumer fraud claims in Illinois on Monday for allegedly failing to disclose its snacks are made with oils and baking soda instead of the butter consumers would expect in a shortbread cookie. Illinois resident Goldie Troutt's proposed class action claims Mondelez Global LLC violated the state's consumer fraud law by using a label on its Lorna Doone snack that lets customers erroneously assume the company's shortbread cookies are made with butter even though they actually contain canola oil, palm oil and baking soda. The misrepresentation has allowed Mondelez to sell Lorna Doone...

