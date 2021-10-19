Boy Scouts Judge Mulls If Mediation Talks Shielded In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (October 19, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday told parties in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case that she would delay ruling on whether to shield mediation communications from discovery while she wrestled with the "square peg, round hole" problem it presented. Boy Scouts of America, facing a rising number of sexual assault claims, has been in bankruptcy proceedings since February 2020. (gloch / iStock) At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said none of the precedent she had seen on mediation privilege was a good fit for dealing with the Boy Scout's request that she rule that documents...

