Sonos Gets PTAB To Review Google Wireless Sensor Patent

By Britain Eakin (October 19, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a Google patent covering a wireless sensor system, finding that Sonos Inc. showed it was likely to prevail in showing that the 16 claims it challenged are invalid. The decision, handed down Monday, gives a boost to Sonos as it tries to fend off an infringement suit the tech giant lodged against it in the Northern District of California in June 2020, which includes the patent at issue in the board's decision. Sonos has already gotten another of the five patents originally at issue in the California suit trimmed off, when...

