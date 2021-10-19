Ga. Justices See Holes In Atty Group's Attack On Bar's Advice

By Rosie Manins (October 19, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices showed support Tuesday for the state bar's proposed guidance on ex parte communication, and highlighted flaws with a defense attorney group's bid to restrict lawyers from talking with former employees of organizations involved in litigation. The justices have been asked by the State Bar of Georgia to review and approve a formal advisory opinion clarifying the way lawyers should approach communication with an organization's former employees. The draft opinion, to replace the state bar's 27-year-old guidance on the matter, is opposed by the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association, which is concerned about former employees talking with lawyers without...

