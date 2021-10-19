CMA Market Study To Kick Off Music Streaming Probe

By J. Edward Moreno (October 19, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog announced Tuesday that it's launching a market study into competition and consumer issues in music streaming. The Competition and Markets Authority is following directions from its board to launch a probe into music streaming. The CMA is now determining the final scope of the market study before launching "as soon as possible," the authority said. The probe was a request from two different agencies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The watchdog has two options if it suspects competition may be wonky in a particular...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS