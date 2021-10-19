Ga. Justices Leery That Insurance Waives Immunity For Cities

By Brett Barrouquere (October 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Justices on the Supreme Court of Georgia appeared skeptical Tuesday of a lower court ruling that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. can't cap its liability coverage for the City of College Park at $700,000 for an incident in which three people died after a police chase. As College Park's attorney, Darren Summerville of The Summerville Firm LLC, argued that Atlantic Specialty was liable for the full $5 million in auto and excess liability coverage, justices zeroed in on the extent of the policy and whether having it waived the city's sovereign immunity. Chief Justice David Nahmias said a city's decision to purchase...

