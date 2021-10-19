Fla. Judge Nixes Suit Over Seminole Online Gambling Deal

By Andrew Westney (October 19, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a suit by two pari-mutuels claiming an online gambling compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe violates gambling laws, ruling that the companies didn't have standing to bring their claims against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and another state official. West Flagler Associates Ltd. and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., which do business as Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, respectively, had sought summary judgment in the suit, saying that the state's support for online betting under the deal conflicted with federal authorities and its own earlier position. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Allen...

