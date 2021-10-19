VW Says Texas Seeks Penalties Under Invalid Emissions Rule

By Emily Field (October 19, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen on Monday told a Texas state court that the Lone Star State can't seek to penalize the German automaker for recalls to reduce emissions between 2014 and 2016 because it's trying to enforce an emissions-tampering rule that it never has before. Volkswagen is seeking a ruling that Texas and certain counties can't bring claims under a state law that bars tampering with emissions systems in cars because the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality failed to review the rule as legally required — and therefore the rule wasn't valid during the 2014-2016 time period. "For more than 10 years, the State...

