Oil Co.'s Tax Debts Must Offset $393M Award, Ecuador Says

By Natalie Olivo (October 19, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Bahamian oil company's $393 million arbitral award against Ecuador should be offset by the amount of taxes the business owes, the Ecuadorian government told a D.C. federal court, arguing that there aren't other ways to realistically recover the debt. Perenco Ecuador Ltd. lacks sufficient assets to pay the tax claims against it in Ecuador, the government told the court Monday. Accordingly, the government argued, "the only realistic opportunity" for Ecuador to recoup the tax debts is to shave about $54 million from Perenco's $392.6 billion award against the country in a long-running profit allocation dispute over two Amazonian oil blocks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS