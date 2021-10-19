Former Nooksack Citizen Says Tribal Judge Acted In Bad Faith

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 19, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A former Nooksack citizen who accused two Nooksack tribal court judges of persecuting her while she sought domestic abuse protection told the Ninth Circuit that her situation meets the tribal court bad faith exception for jurisdiction, as established by the U.S. Supreme Court. Elile Adams, who renounced her Nooksack citizenship, brought bad faith claims alleging an illegitimate tribal court persecuted her through child custody proceedings after she sought protection from domestic abuse. She is appealing a Washington federal judge's decision that tribal courts have jurisdiction over her criminal proceedings, which she says are politically motivated. The claims against tribal court judges...

