Luxury Santa Fe Resort Gets Nod For Ch. 11 Plan

By Leslie Pappas (October 19, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A luxury resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico, won approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to move ahead with a prepackaged plan to restructure $43 million of its senior lender's secured debt and turn over ownership of the resort to junior lenders. In confirming BL Santa Fe LLC's Chapter 11 plan Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary F. Walrath overruled an objection from a minority equity holder who wanted the Bishop's Lodge Resort's bankrupt owner to consider an alternative offer. The alternative proposal "has serious drawbacks" and would be riskier to all stakeholders, especially because it didn't have support from...

