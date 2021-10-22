Driver Shortage, Litigation Continue Commercial Auto's Woes

By Angela Childers (October 22, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The commercial auto sector has long been one of the least-profitable insurance lines for underwriters, and experts don't anticipate a positive change any time soon due to the recent impact of driver shortages and escalating litigation. Commercial auto insurance claims could become more frequent and costly with more less-experienced tractor-trailer drivers on the roads, experts say. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The commercial auto industry has been feeling the pressure from the current supply chain crisis and with few tractor-trailer drivers to go around, less-experienced drivers are hitting the road, which could lead to more frequent and severe accidents and trickle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS