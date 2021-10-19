Weber Gallagher Botched Pa. Injury Claim Defense, Suit Says

By Matt Fair (October 19, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The head of a Philadelphia-area industrial insulation company has accused Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP of leaving his businesses facing outsized liability after not making sure potentially liable parties were named as co-defendants in a $10 million lawsuit from an injured worker. Charles "Gary" Sproule III, president and founder of SMC Industries Inc., says in a complaint filed Friday in Pennsylvania state court that Weber Gallagher negligently agreed to allow injured worker Patrick Pencak to drop claims against several potentially liable parties in his case, and didn't add claims against others who could have been found partially liable....

