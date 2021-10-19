Chancery Asked To Halt 'Vexatious' Cognizant Overbilling Suit

By Rose Krebs (October 19, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Two firms representing a former executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions are urging the Delaware Chancery Court to halt a federal suit filed by the IT consulting company accusing a small New York law firm of fraudulent billing practices. In a brief filed Monday to Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, Dalton & Associates PA and Balick & Balick LLC, representing former Cognizant executive Steven Schwartz, also assert that Cognizant should be held in civil contempt for filing the New York suit, calling it "harassing and vexatious." The dispute is related to legal fees that Schwartz, who was Cognizant's former executive vice president,...

