Endpoint Nabs $150M For Real Estate Transaction Tech

By Elise Hansen (October 19, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Real estate technology startup Endpoint said Tuesday it had secured $150 million in fresh funding from its parent company, First American, which will go toward bolstering Endpoint's automation technology. California-headquartered Endpoint said the latest equity funding will supplement First American's recent $40 million investment, announced in September. Including the latest funds, Endpoint has raised roughly $220 million to date, all from First American, a company representative told Law360. Endpoint aims to simplify the process of closing real estate transactions with technology that streamlines title and settlement services. The company works with real estate agents, property technology companies, buyers and sellers and...

