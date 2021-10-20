Commerce Ordered To Explain Korean Steel Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (October 20, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must explain why it determined that the Korean steel market was distorted during an annual review of oil-country tubular goods, after the U.S. Court of International Trade faulted the department for relying on outdated evidence. Commerce had told the CIT that SeAH Steel Corp. had benefited from government subsidies and other favorable market conditions in South Korea, offering evidence from the Korean government, prior steel trade investigations and dozens of newspaper articles. But Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves agreed with SeAH on Tuesday that the evidence wasn't enough, as it largely discussed subsidies that Seoul provided before or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS