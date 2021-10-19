Cleary-Led Chipmaker Leads Four IPO Launches Totaling $4B

By Tom Zanki (October 19, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Cleary-led semiconductor company GlobalFoundries Inc. set a price range Tuesday for an estimated $2.4 billion initial public offering, one of four companies to launch plans on IPOs that could raise $4 billion combined next week. GlobalFoundries, guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on New York and U.S. federal law and by Maples and Calder on Caymans Island law, told regulators on Tuesday that it plans to offer 55 million shares priced between $42 and $47, raising at $2.4 billion at midpoint. Three more companies joined the IPO pipeline on Tuesday, including energy storage provider Fluence Energy Inc., which plans...

