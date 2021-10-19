Chancery Suit Against Zillow Over Merger Dispute Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (October 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has tossed a suit against Zillow Inc. brought by the co-founder of a New York real estate site that Zillow had acquired, saying the complaint over more than $6.3 million in allegedly withheld merger-related payments was untimely. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said in a Monday opinion that a breach of contract claim brought by Douglas M. Chertok and an entity he manages, Vast Ventures LLC, had a statute of limitations of three years. "It is obvious from the face of the complaint that the plaintiffs' claims are untimely," Vice Chancellor Will said. "The plaintiffs filed this action...

