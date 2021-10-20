10th Circ. Wants Sanctions Redo Over False Plaintiff Info

By Jack Rodgers (October 20, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A district court awarded an excess of attorney fees when it decided to sanction a lawyer who obscured her position as the actual party bringing a debt-related dispute, a 10th Circuit panel ruled in an unpublished opinion this week. In an 11-page opinion for the three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Phillips saw no error with the finding that Karen A. Hammer engaged in sanctionable conduct when she sued Timothy J. Lamb under the name of a former client who had assigned her claims to Hammer. But while the panel agreed that Lamb should be paid for legal fees he incurred as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS