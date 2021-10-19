Hacker Gets 7 Years For Stealing Hospital Workers' Info

By Dave Simpson (October 19, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man was sentenced to seven years in prison for hacking the human resources department at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and stealing personnel records for more than 65,000 employees, spurring $1.7 million in false tax refunds and a major class action against UPMC. Justin Sean Johnson, who also went by "TheDearthStar" and "Dearthy Star" on the dark web, received the statutory maximum sentences of 60 months' incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and 24 months for aggravated identity theft in Pennsylvania federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. "Justin Johnson stole the names, Social Security...

