How To Mitigate Antitrust Risk In ESG Efforts

By Michael Murray and Tara Giunta (October 19, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The recent confirmation hearing of Jonathan Kanter as head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division confirms that companies increasingly will have to navigate the intersection of environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and antitrust law. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the ranking Republican on the U.S. Senate's Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, asked Kanter whether antitrust agencies should inquire as to whether a merger affects ESG policies. Kanter replied: "I don't see situations where ESG policies that are unrelated to competitive issues are relevant to antitrust enforcement." The implication is that companies will need to assess whether...

