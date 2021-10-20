Pro Se Inventor Eyes Appeal After $228K Patent Win

By Andrew Karpan (October 20, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An engineer representing himself in a nearly decadelong court fight was awarded $228,000 on Tuesday by a Michigan federal judge after a jury found a trucking parts maker's spray-resistant mudflaps infringed his patent, but he told Law360 he's not satisfied with the outcome and plans to appeal. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney cited the 4% royalties estimate that Muskegon-based Fleet Engineers Inc. put forward during trial earlier this month and then cut the number from the $5.7 million in sales Fleet had connected to a line of its mudflaps that infringed a patent owned by Tarun Surti....

