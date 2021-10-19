Baker Donelson Adds Volvo Unit GC In Flurry Of Oct. Hires

By Sue Reisinger (October 19, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC announced on Tuesday that the former general counsel for Volvo Financial Services USA is joining the firm as a shareholder in the financial services transactions group and its specialty finance team. Bonnie Michael served more than a decade as the general counsel and vice president of legal and compliance at Volvo Financial Services. She is among 10 new hires at the law firm this month, including a six-attorney team in Raleigh that opened the firm's first office in North Carolina. Michael will be part of the Baltimore financial services team. "I loved my 16...

