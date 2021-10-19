Disney Says It Didn't Plunder 'Pirates' Franchise From Writers

By Craig Clough (October 19, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. urged a California federal judge at a hearing on Tuesday to find that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise didn't crib from two screenwriters, saying evidence produced by competing experts after the Ninth Circuit revived the case shows there's no substantial similarity between the works. During a hearing in Los Angeles, Disney's attorney Jordan D. Segall of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP told U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall that she should grant summary judgment and toss the copyright case lodged by screenwriters Ezequiel Martinez Jr. and Arthur Lee Alfred II before it reaches a jury. Judge Marshall granted Disney's...

