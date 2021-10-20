Calif. Judge Revives Surety Cos.' Bond Breach Challenge

By Grace Dixon (October 20, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge revived a lawsuit from companies that provide bonds for immigrants in removal proceedings, despite having thrown it out this summer, finding that their amended complaint sufficiently alleged the negative effect of stricter bond regulations implemented in 2020. The ruling comes three months after U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore tossed a challenge leveled by five surety companies against a U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule setting out an appeals process for bond providers that are held liable when migrants breach bonds by failing to appear for hearings and discipline measures for bond servicers that rack up unpaid...

