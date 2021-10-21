Fox Rothschild Adds Saul Ewing Atty As Partner In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (October 21, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added a real estate attorney as a partner in its Princeton, New Jersey, office who was previously an associate at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. Before making the switch, Jeffrey R. Chang was advising clients through the land use approval process and real estate leasing and financing transactions at Saul Ewing, and will do the same at Fox Rothschild, the firm announced on Wednesday. His first day was Monday. After more than two years at Saul Ewing, Chang said he decided to join Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild because of the firm's reputation in the land use area....

