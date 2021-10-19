Sanctions Nixed For Atty Who Missed Med Mal Deadline

By Mike Curley (October 19, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday vacated $85,000 in sanctions against an attorney who missed a deadline to provide documentation on a certificate of merit after the conclusion of a case, saying the trial court should still have performed an analysis to determine if sanctions were warranted even though the attorney did not file an opposition in time. The three-judge panel described the sanctions row as a "cautionary tale" for attorneys venturing outside their usual expertise, ordering the trial court to take a closer look at the sanctions sought against solo practitioner Jared A. Jacobson in his representation of Tameka Green...

